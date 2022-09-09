Herendeen, Suzanne P.  “Susie”

FARMINGTON: Passed away on Friday, 9/2/2022. Susie was born in Perinton, NY on May 19, 1933. Predeceased by her husband, George, and their son Edward; her 5 siblings: Mildred Schultz, Richard, Edward, Joan & James Peters. Also brother-in-laws: Allen (Nancy), Clarence (Nancy), James (Joanne), Charles (Emma) Herendeen & sister-in-law Alice (Hank) Brouse

She is survived by five children: Donna (Ronald) Bowerman, Donald (Amy), Dawn, and Robert (Joan) Herendeen, and Sharon (Kevin) Woolever; grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica), Abram, Clay, Justin, Beau, Nate, and Cale Herendeen; Sarah (Mike) Miller, Jason (Kiah) and Josh Bowerman; great grandchildren, Levi and Sawyer Herendeen, James Miller, Leora Bowerman; Susie’s sister Marie; sister-in-law, Margaret (Lloyd) Hartsough; brother’s-in-law, Richard (Donna), Nate (Burniece), and Stan (Karen) Herendeen; nephews, Charlie, Dickie and Randy Schultz. Many surviving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Susie was retired from JC Penney’s as a Stockroom Supervisor for many years. She loved visits from grandchildren, great grandchildren, and children. Pictures of family always brought a smile to Susie’s face. She had a deep faith, a feisty wit and was courageous with life’s challenges. We will miss her.

A Funeral Mass for Susie will be on Monday (9/19/22), 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 W. Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will be at North Farmington Friends Church Cemetery, 187 County Rd 8 (at Sheldon Rd), Farmington, NY 14425.

Donations in her memory may be directed to Serenity House, St. Jude Hospital, Open Door Mission or an organization of your choice.

To share a memory, please visit: www.muphyfuneralservices.com