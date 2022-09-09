Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 9th 2022, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Herendeen, Suzanne P.  “Susie”

by WayneTimes.com
September 9, 2022

FARMINGTON: Passed away on Friday, 9/2/2022.  Susie was born in Perinton, NY on May 19, 1933.  Predeceased by her husband, George, and their son Edward; her 5 siblings: Mildred Schultz, Richard, Edward, Joan & James Peters.  Also brother-in-laws: Allen (Nancy), Clarence (Nancy), James (Joanne), Charles (Emma) Herendeen & sister-in-law Alice (Hank) Brouse

She is survived by five children: Donna (Ronald) Bowerman, Donald (Amy), Dawn, and Robert (Joan) Herendeen, and Sharon (Kevin) Woolever; grandchildren, Jacob (Jessica), Abram, Clay, Justin, Beau, Nate, and Cale Herendeen; Sarah (Mike) Miller, Jason (Kiah) and Josh Bowerman; great grandchildren,  Levi and Sawyer Herendeen, James Miller, Leora Bowerman; Susie’s sister Marie; sister-in-law, Margaret (Lloyd) Hartsough; brother’s-in-law, Richard (Donna), Nate (Burniece), and Stan (Karen) Herendeen; nephews,  Charlie, Dickie and Randy Schultz.  Many surviving nieces, nephews, and friends.

Susie was retired from JC Penney’s as a Stockroom Supervisor for many years.  She loved visits from grandchildren, great grandchildren, and children.  Pictures of family always brought a smile to Susie’s face.  She had a deep faith, a feisty wit and was courageous with life’s challenges.  We will miss her.

A Funeral Mass for Susie will be on Monday (9/19/22), 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 52 W. Main Street, Macedon, NY 14502. Interment will be at North Farmington Friends Church Cemetery, 187 County Rd 8 (at Sheldon Rd), Farmington, NY  14425.

Donations in her memory may be directed to Serenity House, St. Jude Hospital, Open Door Mission or an organization of your choice.

To share a memory, please visit:  www.muphyfuneralservices.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Herendeen, Suzanne P.  “Susie”

FARMINGTON: Passed away on Friday, 9/2/2022.  Susie was born in Perinton, NY on May 19, 1933.  Predeceased by her husband, George, and their son Edward; her 5 siblings: Mildred Schultz, Richard, Edward, Joan & James Peters.  Also brother-in-laws: Allen (Nancy), Clarence (Nancy), James (Joanne), Charles (Emma) Herendeen & sister-in-law Alice (Hank) Brouse She is survived […]

Read More
Osorio-Ortiz, Sophia Mae

April 2nd 2022, 06:04 am - September 1st 2022, 10:30 am It is with great sorrow that our precious little angel, Sophia Osorio-Ortiz (Fee), passed away in her mother’s arms the day before she would have turned five months old. She is survived by her parents, Brianna Moon and Delmar Osorio-Ortiz; sister, Isabelle Osorio-Ortiz; grandparents, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square