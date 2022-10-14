Herman, Christopher John

CENTERVILLE, GEORGIA: On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Christopher John Herman, loving Father and Grand-Dude, passed away at age 56.

He served 20 years (and 22 days) in the United States Air Force. His true love will always be AC-130 Gunships. Following his service to our country, he continued his service by working as a DoD contractor supporting the same aircraft and military organizations.

Chris was born March 12, 1966, in Clifton Springs, NY, to Nelson Herman and Barbara Shear-Jones. You would find him cheering for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturdays and Oakland Raiders on Sundays. He was also passionate about music and an avid fan of the Rolling Stones. He will be remembered for his quick wit, humor, and service to his Country and those around him.

Chris is survived by his mother, Barb; brother, Jimmy; beloved Tammy; his children, Nikki (Marc), Ashley (Paul), and Adam, and grandchildren, Maxxis, Mila, Griffin, and Barrett; and his stepmother, Jeannie. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Nelson.

A Celebration of Life was held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sardis-Heard Funeral Home, 6125 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216, at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a gift to Folds of Honor in his memory.