October 17th 2023, Tuesday
Herman, Janet R.

by WayneTimes.com
October 17, 2023

MACEDON: Janet R. Herman died on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the age of 89.  Family and friends are invited to call from 5-8pm on Thursday, October 19 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A graveside service will be held at 11am on Friday, October 20 at Macedon Cemetery, Erie Street Rd., Macedon, NY.      

Janet was born on August 25, 1934 in Victor, NY the daughter of Delbert and Ruth Louise (Bills) Wilcox. Janet is predeceased by her parents; husband Keith G. Herman; brothers William, Richard, Robert, Frank, Harmon and Gerald Wilcox. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Mike) Tilly; sons Daniel (Kay), Gary (Darlene), Kirk (Tonda) and Terry Herman; sister Joan Longwell; grandchildren Michelle (Mike) Barbulean, Danielle (Pat) Fielding, Kathleen (Glenn) Gaston, Douglas (Michelle), Joey, Billy and Timothy (Andrea) Herman, Kristen Tilly, Michael Tilly Jr. and Justin Herman.; great-grandchildren Ethan Herman, Calvin Herman, Sadie Herman, Caylee Herman, Landon Smith and Alexander Herman, Cameron Barbulean, Harper Barbulean, Kennedy (Gretchen) Gaston and Brogan Fielding.

