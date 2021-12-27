Herman, Ronald I.

NEWARK: Ronald I. Herman, 78, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his home.

Family and Friends may call on Thursday, Dec. 30th from 4-6 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, Dec. 31st at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Ronald was born in Newark on August 7, 1943, the son of Isaac and Dorothy Fisher Herman. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark. Ron was a machinist at the Farrel Corp. in Rochester for many years. After Farrel closed, he worked as a mechanic at Fold-Pak in Newark. Throughout his career and in his retirement, Ron operated a small engine repair shop. He was a life long bowler and he had bowled in the Newark Elks league.

Ron is survived his wife of 55 years, Elaine DeMay Herman; two daughters Sheryl (Peter Ferrera) Deys, Susan (Richard Janowski) Wright; two grandchildren Sarah (David) Geer and Meghan (Shayne Stonier) Wright; He was predeceased by his parents Isaac and Dorothy Herman; his son Scott Herman.

