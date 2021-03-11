Powered by Dark Sky
March 11th 2021, Thursday
Herman, Ruth C.

March 11, 2021

PALMYRA: Ruth passed away on March 9, 2021 surrounded by her family.  She was born on February 28, 1940.  Ruth lived most of her life in East Palmyra. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.  Ruth had a love for animals and often would leave food out for strays. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, William E. Herman. She is survived by her children, Brenda Toft, Kim (Daniel) Pullen, William (Lisa), and Walter (Jennifer) Herman; grandchildren, Candace, Tabatha, Charles, Pierson, Joshua, and Justin; great granddaughter, Alexa. All services are private.  Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting Ruth’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

