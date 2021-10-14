Herman, Scott R.

NEWARK: Scott R. Herman, 49, died on Monday, October 11, 2021 at his home.

Family and Friends may call on Sunday, Oct. 17th from 1-3 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 18, 2021 at First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Scott was born in Newark, NY on May 3, 1972 the son of Ronald and Elaine DeMay Herman. He graduated from Newark Senior High School, Class of 1990. Most recently he was working as an independent contractor doing home improvements and repair. Trips to Watkins Glen to watch racing were one of his favorite things to do. He enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and NASCAR. BBQs with family and friends were another cherished activity.

Scott is survived by his parents Ronald and Elaine Herman; two sisters Sheryl (Peter Ferrera) Deys, Susan (Richard Janowski) Wright; two nieces Sarah (David) Geer and Meghan (Shayne Stonier) Wright; Darlene Whalen and his beloved dogs Ceasar and Alice. He was predeceased by his grandparents Isaac and Dorothy Herman and Archie and Eleanor DeMay

