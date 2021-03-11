Herman, William E.

PALMYRA: William passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born on February 12, 1935. William lived most of his life in East Palmyra. He grew up and worked on farms, until he proudly served his country in the Unites States Military, where he was stationed in Panama. After the service, William started a successful family business, Herman’s Appliance. After retiring, William worked part time for Eggert’s Stationery and Palmers. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. William as survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Brenda Toft, Kim (Danial) Pullen, William (Lisa), and Walter (Jennifer) Herman; grandchildren, Candace, Tabatha, Charles, Pierson, Joshua, and Justin; great granddaughter, Alexa. All services are private. Please leave the family an online condolence by visiting William’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.