Herman, Zaida Beryl

WILLIAMSON: Age 91, died from a long chronic illness on March 23, 2022.

Zaida is survived by son, James and Terry (Coolican) Bruno of Webster, NY; daughter, Linda and Edward Compson of Homosassa, Fl; grandchildren, Melissa (Lana), Charles (Valerie), Timothy and Sarah; and great grandchildren, Caroline, Rhys, Alex and Julia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Bruno; her sisters, brothers and great grandchild, Leo Brian Bruno.

Zaida was born July 17, 1930, in Sodus Center, NY to parents Doris Israel and Lloyd Herman. She graduated from a two-room schoolhouse in East Williamson, NY. She had a long employment with the United State Department of Soil Conservation & Stabilization, Alton, NY as an agent. In retirement she and her husband Doug renovated and operated the Silver Waters Guest House, Sodus, NY

A Memorial Services is scheduled at 2pm, April 2, 2022, at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus, NY for a celebration of Zaida’s life. All are welcome to attend and celebrate. The family would like to thank the wonderful care of Kim and Tammy. Donations can be sent to United Third Methodist Church, 58 W Main St, Sodus, NY 14551, in her memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.