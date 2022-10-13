Hermanet, James Lee

NEWARK/FAIRVILLE: James L. Hermanet passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing Home with Monica, his significant other of thirty years by his side. He had a long and valiant fight with brain cancer.

In honor of Jim’s wishes all services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620 in memory of James.

James was born the son of the late Gordon and Irene (Glaude) Hermanet on Sunday, July 3, 1955, in Marion, NY, where he grew up and attended Marion High School. He was a car mechanic at Seasonall Automotive for many years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, target shooting, and playing racing video games. James liked tinkering around and making something out of nothing with his hands.

James will be remembered by his significant other, Monica Longer; son Christopher Hermanet; grandchildren Tyler Chamberlin and Clayton Hermanet; siblings Sandy Hermanet and Mae Ceravolo; nieces Lydia, Jordan and Devon; great-nieces Josyln and Ashleigh; his cats Peaches and Ella, and Miniature Dachshunds Lucy and Wilma.

James was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Joe Ceravolo and grand-daughter Christa Hermanet.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.