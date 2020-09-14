Hermenet, Jeanette S.

SODUS: Entered into rest on (Saturday) September 12, 2020 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Roger Hermenet and sister: Betty Klein of Cuba, NY. Jeanette was a long-time secretary at the Sodus Central School District. She graciously enjoyed knitting sweaters, mittens, hats and scarves for the Sodus Community Christmas Sharing Basket Program for the First United Presbyterian Church in Sodus, N.Y. for many years. Most importantly, Jeanette loved being with her family and friends. Survived by her loving daughters: Donna (John) Simonds of Florida and Karen (Steve) Datthyn of Sodus, New York; grandchildren: Samantha and Justin Datthyn; many extended family members and numerous friends. All services will be private. Burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com