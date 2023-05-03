Hermenet, Louise (Roos) 

Birthdate: 9-25-32 Death: 5-1-23

WILLIAMSON: Louise passed peacefully on May 1, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Richard.

She is survived by her children Lynn (Dick) Kamps, Mark (Lynn) Hermenet, Rachel (David) LaRitz; grandchildren Jennifer (Preston) Cosgrove, Heather (Ryan) TerLouw, Amy (Nick) Smith, Ben (Jena) Kamps, Alyssa (Zack) Poole, Jared Hermenet, Rebecca and Christina LaRitz and great grandchildren Anna, Ivy (Cosgrove), Peyton, Paisley, Palmer (Poole), Caroline, Nora, Harrison (Smith), Lucia (Kamps).

Louise was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. A graduate of the Genesee Hospital School of Nursing, she worked for many years as an RN at Sodus Community Hospital as well as the school district. She later earned her advanced degree as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, furthering her commitment to the health and wellness of the children in the community. A faithful member of the Reformed Church, she served in many volunteer capacities as well as being a talented organist.

A special thanks to Victor Views Assisted Living Home for their kindness, dedication, and wonderful care provided during her time as a resident.

A memorial service will be held at the Pultneyville Reformed Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pultneyville Reformed Church.

