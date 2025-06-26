Hernandes, Jasiah M. 

CLYDE/GENEVA: Jasiah M. Hernandes, 20, passed away at his home on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Friends and family may call on Monday, June 30, 2025, from 4-7 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St., Clyde, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:30PM on Tuesday, July1, 2025, at Freedom Life Church, 3483 NY-89, S. Butler, NY 13154.

Jasiah was born in Geneva on August 4, 2004, the son of Josh Hernandes and Holly Kleisle. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing. He looked forward to time at the ocean. His faith was important and his time at Freedom Life Church was cherished.

He is survived by his parents Holly Kleisle and Josh (Wendy) Hernandes; grandparents Belinda (Brian) Driscoll, Martin (Judy) Hernandes, Lisa (Ivan) Halman, John (Jean) Kleisle; siblings Izaiah Hernandes, Justin White, Jordan Clark, Desiree Clark, Taylor Clark, Brayden Clark, Briceton Hernandes and Amari Hernandes; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Www.barisfuneralhome.com