Hernandez, Christopher Anaya

ROSE: Age 11 passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning at his home. Christopher was born in Newark on March 31, 2009 and was the son of Matthew and Maria Aurora Bates. He was a student at North Rose-Wolcott School District. Christopher loved to be outdoors spending time with his brothers and sisters, and playing games with family and friends. In addition to his parents Christopher is survived by two brothers, Alston Anaya Hernandez, Jayden Anaya Hernandez, Two sisters, Abigayle Bates, Mia Anaya Hernandez, his paternal grandparents, Scott and Bonnie Bates, his maternal grandmother Maria del Socorro Hernandez Chavez, and his great grandmother Marilyn Gowers. Memorial services will be held at the Christ Community Church in Clyde at, 27 West Genesee St. on Saturday September 26th at 10am. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home.