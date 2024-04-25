Hernandez, Jose R. 

PALMYRA/MARION: Born November 30, 1965 in Newark, NY passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2024 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jose retired from the Wayne County Highway Department.

He is predeceased by his father Roberto Hernandez.

He is survived by the love of his life of 31 years, Betsy Bove Hernandez; children: Ty and Bailey Hernandez; grandson: Brooks Hernandez; mother: Myrtha Ortiz Negrón; mother in law: Jane Bachison, sisters: Lisette Hernandez Couture , Heidi Bove Berrios, Wendy Kostrzebski, Tammy Bove and Amy Hernandez; brothers: Danny Hernandez, Jeffrey Bove, Paul Kostrzebski, and Bart Couture; best friend: Bob Freeland; many loving nieces and nephews and the “fabulous five."

Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) May 4, 2024 from 10am - 11am followed by his memorial mass at 11am at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Ontario, NY.

In lieu flowers, donations in loving memory of Jose can be made to Family Promise of Wayne County: www.fpwayneny.org

