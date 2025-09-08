Herne, Barbara A. (Turner) 

SODUS: Barbara Herne, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours September 13, 2025 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY.

Barbara was born, March 8, 1942 in Newark, NY the daughter of the late James F. and Lina M. (Bentou) Turner. She was a homemaker. Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reading.

Barbara is survived by her children: Tim (Lori) Lindstrom, Gloria Belcher, Chuck (Deb DiSanto) Lindstrom and Patrick (Tracy Williams) Herne, sister; Beverly (George) Hardy, brother; Bill McDonald, and many grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter; Wanda Blauvelt and brother; Clint Mc Donald.