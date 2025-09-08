What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Herne, Barbara A. (Turner) 

September 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Barbara Herne, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours September 13, 2025 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY.

Barbara was born, March 8, 1942 in Newark, NY the daughter of the late James F. and Lina M. (Bentou) Turner.  She was a homemaker.  Barb enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reading.

Barbara is survived by her children: Tim (Lori) Lindstrom, Gloria Belcher, Chuck (Deb DiSanto) Lindstrom and Patrick (Tracy Williams) Herne, sister; Beverly (George) Hardy, brother; Bill McDonald, and many grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter; Wanda Blauvelt and brother; Clint Mc Donald.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.