Herold, Harriet B. (Bliek)

Newark: Harriet Herold, 85, passed away Saturday May 23, 2026 with her loving family by her side.

Harriet was born on March 13, 1941, the daughter of the late Jacob and Madelene (DeLyser) Bliek. She graduated from Sodus High School and went on to become a registered nurse. Harriet dedicated more than 30 years to caring for others at the Wayne County Nursing Home, where she retired as a Night Supervisor. Her steady presence, compassion, and professionalism touched countless residents and families over the decades.

She enjoyed tending to her gardens—both flowers and vegetables—and found joy in watching the New York Yankees and the Buffalo Bills.

Harriet is survived by her husband, Raymond H. Herold; her step‑son, Mark (Nancy) Herold; step‑daughters Tammy (Frank) Lana, Dawn (Michael) Gardner, Beth (Tom) Del Papa, and Lisa (Jason) Rizzo; her nephew, John (Julie) Bliek; her cousin, James Bliek; as well as several step‑grandchildren and step‑great‑grandchildren.

In keeping with Harriet’s wishes, there will be no services. A burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Sodus Rural Cemetery.