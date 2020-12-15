Herriman, Susan Kane

FORMERLY WILLIAMSON: Susan Kane Herriman, age 73, passed away on Thursday December 10, 2020 in Sebring, FL. She was born on September 28, 1947 in Rochester, NY to Walter Harold Kane and Elizabeth J. (Ridley) Kane. She had been a resident of Sebring for 10 plus years, formerly living in Williamson, NY. Susan worked in the healthcare industry as a medical secretary and in sales for Kraft Foods for many years. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was an avid golfer. Her true passion was spending time in the kitchen and cooking for others. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving mother – Elizabeth; children – Colleen Stalker (David) of Walworth, NY; Eric Herriman (Rini) of Ontario, NY; Ramona Butt (Larry) of New Park, PA; Bill Herriman of Macedon, NY; Keith Herriman of Syracuse, NY; brothers – Tom Kane (Cathy) of Rochester, NY; Mike Kane ( Sandy) of Williamson, NY; sisters – Virginia Jones (Ron) of Fairport, NY; Jodi Kane of Clifton Springs, NY. Surviving are also seven grandchildren; Elise Wardhaugh (Angus); David Stalker; Samantha Phillips; Tyler Phillips; Rebecca, Shane and Emily Butt; 1 great grandchild Mara Wardhaugh. She was preceded in death by her father – Walter, husband – Leland, brother – Bill Kane and stepdaughter Kathy Herriman. In lieu of flowers the family ask you donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870, Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com