Herrington, Nancy Sawyer

NEWARK: Nancy Sawyer Herrington, passed away on Wednesday (September 26, 2018) in Mount Morris. Nancy was born on June 6, 1930 in Webster, the daughter of the late Wesley and Doris (Allen) Sawyer. She married Merle H. Herrington on August 7, 1954 and resided in Newark until March of 2016 when she moved to Mount Morris. Newark had been her beloved community for most of her life having graduated from Newark High School in 1948. She went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Miami University of Ohio in 1952 where she majored in Interior Design and was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. One of Nancy’s greatest enjoyments was travel. She was a homemaker who loved decorating and spending time with family. Nancy was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church, Newark Garden Club, and enjoyed being in a bridge club. Painting with oils and water colors was also a passion of hers. She is survived by two daughters Tracey W. Herrington (Mark D. Sager) of Dansville and Roxanne L. (James F.) Griep of LeRoy; three grandchildren Madeline (Jacob P.) Krautwurst of Raleigh, NC, Olivia A. Griep of Avon and Joseph H. Griep of LeRoy; several nieces and a nephew. Nancy was predeceased by her husband Merle in 1989; a brother and sister-in-law E.I. (Red) and Mary T. (Mici) Sawyer. Friends may call from 12-2 PM on Saturday (October 13th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York, with a service immediately following. Burial will be in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Council for the Arts, 108 West Miller Street, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com