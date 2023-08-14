Herrmann, Mary Catherine“Kay”

Ontario: Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Kay Herrmann née Bowles, passed away on August 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kay was the first baby born in Steuben County in 1933, to Margaret and Ken Bowles. She was predeceased by her loving husband and companion of almost 60 years, Roy E.W. Herrmann Jr., and brothers Ken and Peter Bowles.

Kay is survived by her children Mark Herrmann (Donna), Peter Herrmann, Carol Allison (Odis), Lori Sillato, and Eddie Herrmann (Hannah), 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great- grandchildren, sisters Lois Noel and Debbie Lorenzo, brother John Bowles, and a large extended family.

Kay loved her hometown of Canisteo NY where the family often enjoyed holidays together. She graduated from Buffalo State Teachers College with a degree in Art Education (class of ’54) and obtained her Master of Education degree from The University of Rochester (class of ’75).

Kay will be remembered as a teacher who was able to show her students how to express themselves through art. Students thought of her fondly and appreciated her creativity and love for the arts, both of which she actively shared with them and the world.

Friends and family are invited to wear their brightest clothes and most vivid colors to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday (August 26, 2023) from 11 AM to 1 pm at the Murphy Funeral and Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road Ontario, NY 14519, where her memorial service will be held at 1 PM.

Memorials in memory of Kay may be made to The Pines of Peace Comfort Care Home, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519 or Memorial Art Gallery at 500 University Ave, Rochester NY 14607.