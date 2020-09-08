Powered by Dark Sky
September 8th 2020, Tuesday
×
Herrmann, Scott L.

by WayneTimes.com
September 8, 2020

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great niece, Legacy; aunts and uncle, Donna, Diane and Tom Marinic. Scott loved travelling to the mountains of Tennessee and fishing with his brother, Christopher.  He became an ordained marriage minister to help officiate his sister, Jennifer’s wedding.  He had numerous friends and will be dearly missed. All services are private.  Please leave the family an online message on Scott’s tribute wall by visiting, www.murphyfuneralservices.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

