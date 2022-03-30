Hertlein, Frank “Papa”

ONTARIO: Frank passed away on February 2, 2022 at age 86. He was born in Buffalo, NY and moved to Ontario, NY in 1966. He was predeceased by his parents; Karl and Anna Hertlein, his brother and sister-in-law Joseph (Jean) Hertlein, sister-in-law Molly Hertlein.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Donna; Loving father to, Marta (Steve) Crane, Mark (Kelly Stoner), Michael (Tina), twin brother, Karl (Linda), Proud Papa to; Austin (Erika) Crane, Breanna (Michael) Monachino, Nash and Ruby, Siena and Hailey, sister-in-law, Carol (Donald) Colucci, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Frank honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Frank was well known for his jokes, magic tricks and bottlecaps. He loved Nascar Racing, Spencer Speedway, snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed microding with his children as well as his grandson, Austin who he also followed onto motocross, having a cold beer, cigar and loving on his grand puppies. Frank was always bragging about his grandchildren. His hobbies were his gardens, taking care of his lawn and his home.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness, compassion, and loving care to the entire staff of doctors and nurses at Highlands at Brighton, UR Medicine Hospice and the Home Care Team at the Canandaigua VA.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be Saturday (April 9) at 11:00 at St Mary’s of the Lake Church 5823 Walworth Rd, Ontario. A live stream of Frank’s Mass can be viewed https://youtu.be/TPriMC8Sd2k

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Frank may be directed to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Please leave Frank’s family an online condolence by visiting his online tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com