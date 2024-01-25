Hess, Helen

NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Helen Hess, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 25, 2024 at DeMay Living Center.

Calling Hours will be held from 2pm to 4pm, Saturday, February 3rd at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 W. Main St., Clifton Springs.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 4pm at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may contribute to the House of John or their favorite charity in Helen’s memory.

Helen was born September 16, 1942 in Canadice, NY, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Northrop. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed going to casinos. Helen also liked to watch gameshows and do puzzles. But most important to Helen was her family.

Helen will be sadly missed by her children, Dennis (Sandy), Scott (Jill), Mark (Sharon), Thomas, Richard (Nancy), Harold “Neil” (Shannan), Vicky (Ray), and Michael (Kristy); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Ina, Agnes, Peggy, Charles, and Robert; many nieces, nephews and friends. A special thanks to the Northrop family for all they’ve done.

Helen is predeceased by her husband, Harold; sister, Hazel, and Grandson, Zander.