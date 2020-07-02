Sodus: Gladys was born August 25, 1939 to the late George and Vera Sherman and was the wife to her late husband, Donald Hickey. Gladys was also predeceased by her son, Donald Prindle; brother, Robert Sherman and sister, Virginia Dorn. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Gary) Grey, Anthony Samuels, Shawn (Bob) Hiles and Joseph (Candy) Hickey; sisters, Vera (John) Erwin, Paulette (Peter) Greispma; brother in laws, David Dorn and Pat (Carol) Hickey; sister in law, Elonor Hickey; grandkids, Steven, Josh, Cameron, Gidget, Samantha, Amber, Amber and Gabriella; many great grandkids and a great-great grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews whom she adored. Anyone who knew Gladys knew her zest for life. You would see her stopping at Tommy’s to share her stories of the day. She was always the first one in line to help those in need or to take in any stray two-legged or four-legged. Her door was always open. She retired from DDSO in Newark where her passion for helping others flourished. She lived a lifetime in her short 80 years on earth and she was blessed by all she knew. Friends and family are invited to call 2-4pm & 6-8pm, Tuesday, July 7th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Her funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, July 8th at the Norton Funeral Home in Sodus. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Sodus Town Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 344, Sodus, NY 14551 or to the Sodus Summer Rec Program, 14-16 Mill St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com