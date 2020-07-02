Obituaries
Hickey, Gladys
Sodus: Gladys was born August 25, 1939 to the late George and Vera Sherman and was the wife to her late husband, Donald Hickey. Gladys was also predeceased by her son, Donald Prindle; brother, Robert Sherman and sister, Virginia Dorn. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Gary) Grey, Anthony Samuels, Shawn (Bob) Hiles and Joseph (Candy) Hickey; sisters, Vera (John) Erwin, Paulette (Peter) Greispma; brother in laws, David Dorn and Pat (Carol) Hickey; sister in law, Elonor Hickey; grandkids, Steven, Josh, Cameron, Gidget, Samantha, Amber, Amber and Gabriella; many great grandkids and a great-great grandchild; along with several nieces and nephews whom she adored. Anyone who knew Gladys knew her zest for life. You would see her stopping at Tommy’s to share her stories of the day. She was always the first one in line to help those in need or to take in any stray two-legged or four-legged. Her door was always open. She retired from DDSO in Newark where her passion for helping others flourished. She lived a lifetime in her short 80 years on earth and she was blessed by all she knew. Friends and family are invited to call 2-4pm & 6-8pm, Tuesday, July 7th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Her funeral service will be 11am Wednesday, July 8th at the Norton Funeral Home in Sodus. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Sodus Town Ambulance Corp., P.O. Box 344, Sodus, NY 14551 or to the Sodus Summer Rec Program, 14-16 Mill St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Latest News
Introducing the Geneva Snow Cats
There will be college-level baseball in the area this summer. Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings and former...
MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules
NEW YORK (AP) So, where were we? Mid-March, a spring training exhibition between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins...
Marion S. Whelen School of Practical Nursing holds Drive-Thru Commencement
The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) celebrated the commencement of their 85th graduating class on June 18,...
Recent Obituaries
Hickey, Gladys
Sodus: Gladys was born August 25, 1939 to the late George and Vera Sherman and was the wife to her...
Wadeikis, Wanda Tinker
PENFIELD: Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Wanda was born on December 3, 1923...
Brown, Roy
FAIRPORT/MACEDON: On June 18, 2020, Roy Brown was finally reunited with the love of his life, the late Hilda Brown....