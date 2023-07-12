Hickey, Joel P. 

SODUS POINT: Joel P. Hickey, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

Joel was born on June 10, 1958 in Gainesville, FL, the son of the late Kenneth and Leonore (Viera) Hickey. He was a 1975 graduate of North Rose-Wolcott High School. He owned and operated JoMar Builders until his retirement in 2019. He was a skilled carpenter and woodworker, an avid gardener and a life-long music enthusiast. But his greatest joy was being with family and friends and his many beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn A. (Havens – Ilardo) Hickey; his children Casey (Joline) and Jacob Hickey, John (Gabriela), Joseph and Ryan (Katie) Ilardo; grandchildren Riley, Olivia, Gabriel, Bradley, Aubrey and Tyler; sister Diana Cunningham; brothers Daniel (Jill) and Jason Hickey; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Sodus Rural Cemetery.