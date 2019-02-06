Hickey, Thomas M. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) February 4, 2019 at age 55. Predeceased by his father: Thomas A. Hickey. Tom was employed by Xerox for 30 years. When not working, he found peace traveling to his family’s home in Maine. He was an avid boater and fisherman through the years. Survived by his loving children: T.J. Hickey, Samantha Frustochi, and Jacqualynn (Jordan) Lewter; (4) grandchildren; mother and step-father: Shirley (Bob) Little; siblings: Kathleen Bartkowiak and Karen (Robert) Mitchel; nephews: Colin (Lexi) Bartkowiak and Bobby Mitchel; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Saturday) February 9, 2019 from 1pm – 3pm and 5pm -7pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY. Funeral service will be held on (Sunday) February 10, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home. Private Spring burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Tom can be made to the Lollypop Farm: 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com