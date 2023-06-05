Hicks, Dana Buerman

WILLIAMSON/VIRGINIA: Dana Buerman Hicks passed away on December 16, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born March 6,1931, in Williamson, NY, to Edwin and Sarah Buerman.

She was very much loved by all who knew her, especially her family. She was a devoted wife, a mother that unconditionally loved and nurtured her children and grandchildren, a loyal relative, and a trusted friend to many throughout her lifetime. Her smile, care, and humor would bring joy to those around her.

Dana, along with her husband Dick, were owners/operators of Marion Agway, as well as Visual Expressions in Williamson. Later in her life, she started working in schools with children that needed assistance in different capacities. Her last place of employment was at Newark Central School as an aide in a classroom for special education.

She served at the Williamson First Baptist Church where she had been a long-time member: initiating and arranging the live-Nativity event, singing in the choir, and making banners/decorations for the church are a few examples. She was a gifted seamstress, creative, and a wonderful cook that liked to constantly try new recipes, sometimes to her family’s dismay.

Dana was predeceased by her husband, Richard; daughter, Karen Steurrys; sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Doug DeMay; and brother-in-law, Robert Hicks.

She is survived by children Terry Hicks and Sheila (Jason) Gottschalk; grandchildren Joel Steurrys, Shannon Skully, Adriana Steurrys, Rachel (Kraig) Marvin, Sarah Brown, Anna (Denyson) Krüger, Emily Gottschalk and Jacob Gottschalk; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Buerman and sister-in-law, Sandy; and sister-in-laws, Nancy Holmes and Mary (Robert) Hicks; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial of her ashes will take place Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2pm in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY followed by her memorial service at 3pm at the Williamson First Baptist Church. A reception will be held after the service. Please join the family at one or both to celebrate her life and share memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to Scarlet Thread Ministries, Attention: Williamson Youth Center, 32 Mill Street, Sodus, NY 14551.

