Hicks, Richard Oscar

WILLIAMSON/VIRGINIA: Richard Oscar Hicks was 91 when he passed away January 13, 2022.

He was born April 21,1930, to Alonzo and Olive in Ontario, NY. He was so loved by his wife, family, as well as friends and those whom were his patrons when he was a small-business owner of Marion Agway and Visual Expressions in Williamson.

His charm, chivalry, and wit will be greatly missed; part of the generation that are the last to know what it meant to sacrifice on the home- front during WW II. He was known as a hard worker with honest business practices that liked to relax through gardening, and camping (including a trip through Alaska), boating, fishing with his family and friends.

He received an Associates degree from RIT in tool and die making before owning his businesses. Dick’s final place of employment was with the Gananda Central Schools. He was a long-standing member of Williamson Rotary and Williamson Baptist Church where he was highly involved with both.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Karen Steurrys, and his siblings: Madeline, Robert, and Carol, as well as his parents.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Dana; children Terry Hicks and Sheila (Jason) Gottschalk; grandchildren Joel (Joslyn) Steurrys, Shannon Skully, Adriana Steurrys, Rachel (Kraig) Marvin, Sarah Brown, Anna (Denyson) Kruger, Emily Gottschalk, and Jacob Gottschalk; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Nancy Holmes; in-laws Ron and Sandy Buerman and Mary Hicks; nieces, nephews and cousins.

On Sunday, May 1, at 1:30 PM, his cremated remains will be buried at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY. A memorial service will be held at 3 PM at Williamson First Baptist Church. All can join the family in one or both to help us remember and celebrate the life of Dick Hicks.

