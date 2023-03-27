Hicks, Trudy

NEWARK: Trudy Hicks, 76, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Newark, New York, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 surrounded by family.

Friends are invited to call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8th at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.

Born on June 28, 1946 to Harold (Tom) and Alma Thompson, Trudy grew up in Ashtabula, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green University where she met her first husband, John Eaton. In 1980, Trudy and her family moved to Newark, N.Y.

A lifelong music lover, Trudy played the guitar and sang in many choirs throughout her life. Her years in the bell choir earned her the name, Gramalamadingdong. She was an integral member of the Newark Players and loved being on stage. She also directed the children’s choir for many years at the Newark Park Presbyterian Church.

In 1995, Trudy married Fred Hicks and lived happily on Gurnee Road for 27 years. She worked as a dental assistant in Fred’s office and they were dedicated members of Newark Rotary Club. Their house by the pond on Gurnee Road was a favorite place to visit for their six children and ten grandchildren, and for friends and extended family to gather for amazing theme parties, book clubs, and festivities. In 2022, Fred and Trudy moved to The Villages in Florida. Trudy loved her new sunny home, her friendly neighbors, and singing with the Villages Pops Chorus.

Trudy enjoyed any excuse to plan a party and get together with friends. She loved watching football on Sundays, creating scrapbooks and albums filled with photos of friends and family, and traveling near and far to cheer on her grandchildren at their many sporting events and musical performances.

Trudy is survived by her husband, Fred Hicks; her children, Jennifer Kolff, Keeley (Brian) Boerman, and Tommy (Jessie) Eaton; Fred’s children, Eric (Renee) Hicks, Brian (Kim) Hicks, and Michael Hicks; her brother, Terry (Dee) Thompson; and grandchildren, Elliot, Emma, Adi, Phoebe, Iris, Fisher, Marcus, Lucile, Nolan, and Marcie.