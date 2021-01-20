Higbee, Helen M.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 18, 2021 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her parents, William and Florence Buholtz; grandson, Randall Miller II; brothers, Michael and Paul Buholtz; sister, Betty Jane White;. Survived by children, Patricia Miller, Barbara (Steven Sr.) Ressue, Ronald (Kim) Miller, Richard Miller, Randall (Donna Vanarsdale) Miller, Russell (Michelle) Miller, William (Penny Mayo) Higbee; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers, Robert, Bernie and Thomas; sisters, Margaret, Mary Ann, Lucy and Karen; several nieces, nephews and friends. Helen enjoyed crocheting and knitting blankets, baby blankets, booties and hats that she donated to hospitals. Friends and family will be invited to a graveside service this spring at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534. Donations may be made to Marion Fire Dept., PO Box 1, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com