Higbee, Helen M.

MARION: Entered into rest on January 18, 2021 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her parents, William and Florence Buholtz; grandson, Randall Miller II; brothers, Michael and Paul Buholtz; sister, Betty Jane White;. Survived by children, Patricia Miller, Barbara (Steven Sr.) Ressue, Ronald (Kim) Miller, Richard Miller, Randall (Donna Vanarsdale) Miller, Russell (Michelle) Miller, William (Penny Mayo) Higbee; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brothers, Robert, Bernie and Thomas; sisters, Margaret, Mary Ann, Lucy and Karen; several nieces, nephews and friends. Helen enjoyed crocheting and knitting blankets, baby blankets, booties and hats that she donated to hospitals. Friends and family will be invited to a graveside service this spring at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford, NY 14534. Donations may be made to Marion Fire Dept., PO Box 1, Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
WILLIAMSON: She was born on June 24, 1923 in Ontario, NY and entered peacefully into rest on January 19, 2021 at age 97. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Mark W. Brownell and her only sibling, Dorothy Lebbert. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Mary Mephan. Ellen leaves behind her loving […]
SODUS: Born in Sodus, NY in 1942, past peacefully on January 17, 2021. Larry graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1960. He lived in San Diego, California, retired from the Navy after 33 years of service. Survived by his wife, Liz Contant, brothers, Wayne (Gi) Contant, Danny (Teresa) Contant, sister Kay (Richard) Mayo, son, […]