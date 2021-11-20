Higbee, James

SODUS: Age 37, passed away unexpected on November 16, 2021. James is survived by his parents, Tom and Faith Stevenson; children, Gage and Zoey Higbee; stepdaughter, Jaci Niles; brothers, Scott (Rachel) Higbee and Brian Hiles; sisters, Tara (Jim) Sebring, Amanda (Mike) Plotts and Melissa (Vaughn) Gingerich; special friend, Lisa Bowman; along with several nieces and nephews.

James had a very strong love for his children and family. He enjoyed fishing, painting, singing, playing guitar and listening to county music. If you ever needed anything, James would be the first one there willing to lend a hand. He was always smiling and can be remembered as the life of the party, because he really loved to see people happy.

Friends and family are invited 2pm – 6pm, to his Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Airport Bar, 7740 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.