Higgins, Daughn S. "Kelsey"

ONTARIO: Daughn S. "Kelsey" Higgins passed away suddenly on Monday, November 13, 2023. Daughn was born on Monday, March 18, 1940 in Oneonta, New York, the daughter of Hugh and Marjorie "Nichols" Kelsey. Beloved sister of Douglas & Gay Kelsey and Daniel Kelsey. She was Blessed with a Large and Loving Family. She is survived by her children; Marjorie and Michael Odle, Michelle Quigley, and Reggie Higgins; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, (Larry) Scott, (Ashley), David (Alexis) Jacob, Jessica, Jamie, Jennell, (Mike), Lisa, Milania, and Ireland; 16 Great grandchildren, Kelsey, Collin, Jackson, Waylon, Robbie, Ricky Ashton, Caleb, Jordan, Isabella, Keira, Joe Jr, Jayson, Finn, Oliver and Ryan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Daughn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, of 56 years, Reginald P. Higgins II.

Daughn was a devoted wife and mother, who enjoyed time spent with her family. She, and her husband Reginald, were longtime member of North Ontario United Methodist Church (Brick Church) and sang in the choir. She spent many years working at Wayne Central High School so that she could be available to her children. She finished her working career at the Town of Ontario as secretary to the supervisor, and later in the town Assessors office. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, camping with Reg and friends and family. She was an animal lover that grew up on a farm and instilled that love of animals in her children. She had a strong faith in God,and loved reading the Bible daily. She will be remembered as an amazing Christian woman who was kind, funny, and a friend to all with a feisty spirit. Daughn will be missed deeply by family and friends. Our hearts are broken. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was a blessing.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Daughn be made to WomenHeart, or North Ontario United Methodist church.

A celebration of life memorial service tobe held at North Ontario United Methodist Church on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11AM. Interment will follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. We welcome you to join us for a time of fellowship immediately following the interment service, where there will be a luncheon, back at the church fellowship hall. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit the tribute wall to Daughn’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.