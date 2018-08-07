Higgins, Reginald Purl II

ONTARIO: (Born April 28, 1942 – Died August 5, 2018 @ 3:50 pm) “27,858 days”. Passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, at home surrounded by family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Reginald F. & Pearl E. “Renwick” Higgins. He was the beloved husband of Daughn (Kelsey) Higgins, with whom he shared 56 years together. In addition to his wife, Daughn, he is survived by his two daughters; Marjorie (Michael) Odle, Michelle Quigley; son, Reggie Higgins III; grandchildren, Kelly (Larry) Thayer, Jessica Dye, Scott (Ashley) Odle, Jamie Jabaut, David (Alexis) Odle, Jennell DeGelleke, Lisa Higgins and Jacob Odle; great grandchildren Kelsey, Collin, Robbie, Ricky, Ryan, Ashton, Caleb, Jordan, Isabella, Kiera, Joey, Jayson, Finn and Oliver. Born on Long Island, NY, Reg was raised in Cooperstown, NY and graduated from Cooperstown High School, class of 1960. He served our country through the US Navy, from 1960-1962. Reggie graduated in 1964 with his associates degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He was recruited by Xerox and continued to work with them until his retirement in 1998 after 34 years of employment. Reg continued his education while working at Xerox at the Rochester Institute of Technology, graduating in 1971 with a bachelors degree. Reg was the longest sitting Town of Ontario Justice, 33 years. He also officiated at many services of the funerals for homeless; however, one of his favorite parts of the job were the many weddings he performed. He was a big brother, YMCA (10 years on board including volunteer of the year), Wayne Central School Board member (5 years), Lay Servant at the North Ontario United Methodist Church “Brick Church”, a member of the Republican Committee, NRA, Masonic Lodge, the American Legion Post #428, and a long-standing member of Rotary. Reg Loved God, his wife, family, dogs, Country, Navy, Yankees, movies, BLUEGRASS and music…listening to music, recording music, singing, playing guitar, mandolin, bass, drums, steel guitar, dobro, and in the church choir. He spent his entire life learning new things; including becoming involved with Lay Ministry at church, higher education, golf, tennis, judo, horror effects makeup, many assorted instruments, dog obedience training, schooling for work and recreation. He truly had a passion for trying new things and learning. He also loved traveling…Scotland, Ireland, New Zealand, Iceland, England, Germany, Japan, Most of the states in the USA, bluegrass festivals, dog shows, Grand Canyon, DC. He loved roller coasters, fairs and circuses. How do you sum up a man’s life? In deeds? in family? in words? in love? A private family visitation will be held on Thursday August 9, 2018, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961Ridge Road, Ontario NY. All are welcome to join the family on Friday, August 10, 2018 at 11AM at the North Ontario United Methodist Church “Brick Church”, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY, for a service to celebrate the life of Reg. Interment will immediately follow at Furnaceville Cemetery. The family invites everyone to join them for a luncheon following the interment, back at the Brick Church, for a time of visiting and remembering a wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Reg may be made to Bluegrass Musicians against childhood, https://www.musiciansagainstchildhoodcancer.com.