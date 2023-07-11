Hiles, Brian A. 

WILLIAMSON: Brian Hiles, 39, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of his life, was Sunday July 9, 2023 at 3:00 at PM, the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Rd., Sodus, NY, 14551
Brian was born on April 24, 1984 in Sodus the son Mary J. Hiles and Thomas G. Stevenson. He was a “gamer” and “DJ”ed at his father’s restaurant.
Brian is survived by his mother Mary Hiles; father Thomas (Faith) Stevenson; sisters Laura Markovsky, Tara (Jim) Sebring, Amanda (Mike) Plotts and Mellissa (Vaughn) Gingerish; a brother Scott (Rachael) Higbee; special friends Jessica and Ron; maternal grandmother Catherine Hiles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother James Higbee; paternal grandmother Catherine Stevenson; maternal grandfather Guy Hiles.
March 4, 1965 – July 6, 2023 ONTARIO: Passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her home. Survived by her sons Stephen Leasure, Adam Wisecup, Zachariah Wisecup, Lucas Wisecup and her Stepson Cory Wisecup. Surviving her also are her sisters Michelle Wilson and Cynthia San Marco. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Wisecup, her mother […]