Hiles, Brian A. 

WILLIAMSON: Brian Hiles, 39, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends and Family are invited to a celebration of his life, was Sunday July 9, 2023 at 3:00 at PM, the Wallington Fire Department, 7863 Ridge Rd., Sodus, NY, 14551

Brian was born on April 24, 1984 in Sodus the son Mary J. Hiles and Thomas G. Stevenson. He was a “gamer” and “DJ”ed at his father’s restaurant.

Brian is survived by his mother Mary Hiles; father Thomas (Faith) Stevenson; sisters Laura Markovsky, Tara (Jim) Sebring, Amanda (Mike) Plotts and Mellissa (Vaughn) Gingerish; a brother Scott (Rachael) Higbee; special friends Jessica and Ron; maternal grandmother Catherine Hiles; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother James Higbee; paternal grandmother Catherine Stevenson; maternal grandfather Guy Hiles.