Hill, Ann Linscott (“Scotti”) 

SODUS POINT: Scotti passed on November 19, 2019 at age 78. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Dwight Braman Hill of Rochester, NY, her daughter Carrie Hill Allen, son-in-law, Ted Allen, grandson, Charlie, and granddaughter, Kelsey, all of Bethesda, MD and many extended family members and friends. A native of Sodus Point, Ann was valedictorian of her high school. Shortly after graduating from the University of Rochester, she met her future husband on the beach near the Sodus Point sandbar. Following lengthy careers as a teacher for West Irondequoit Central School District and as a financial planner, Ann and her husband lived again in Sodus Point from 2002 – 2013. She and her husband enjoyed sailing and kayaking on the bay. A memorial service will be held at Asbury First United Methodist Church on East Ave in Rochester on December 7, 2019 at 11 am, reception to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society.