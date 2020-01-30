Hill, Bernice E. Lapp Hall

Obituaries
SAVANNAH/SENECA FALLS/WATERLOO: Bernice E. Lapp Hall Hill, age 94, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday (January 26, 2020) in Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri. There will be no calling hours. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8) at Finger Lakes Baptist Church, 1000 Yale Station Rd, Fayette, NY. Rev. Barry Somerville, pastor of the church, will officiate. Spring burial will be in North Wolcott Cemetery, Wolcott, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Finger Lakes Baptist Church, 1000 Yale Station Rd., Geneva, NY, 14456. Bernice was born March 6, 1925, in Tyre, NY, the daughter of Byron and Jennie E. Millar Lapp. She retired in 1986 from General Electric in Auburn, after many years of employment with the company. Bernice will fondly be remembered as a wonderful cook and shared that gift with friends and neighbors. She was a member of Finger Lakes Baptist Church. She was a much beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Bernice is survived by son Edward (Loraine) Hall of Williamson, NY; grandchildren Kimberly (Rick) Coonce of Lee’s Summit, MO and Christopher (Ann) Blake of Hurdle Mills, NC; great-grandchildren Katherine Coonce, Kelly Coonce, and Harper Blake; daughter-in-law Patricia Hall of Hurdle Mills, NC; former daughter-in-law Peggy Gossett of Bremen, KY; several dear nieces and nephews; and very good friends Herman and Joyce Schwingle of Williamson, NY. Bernice was predeceased by her first husband Lawrence J. Hall and second husband Sherwin Hill; son Barrey Hall; daughter Karen Hall Sloan; six brothers and one sister and their spouses; and two nephews Edward Williams and Lewis Williams, Jr. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
