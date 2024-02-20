Hill, IV, Victor John

PALMYRA: Age 30, died suddenly on February 14, 2024

Visitation and Memorial Service was held on Friday, February 23

at Murphy Funeral Chapel in Macedon, NY.

Victor is survived by his parents Susan (Schmidt) and Victor Hill, III; siblings Devin Hill, Adrienne Hill and future brother-in-law Danny Boehm; Grandparents Lynne and Pete Coffey, Jane and Victor Hill, Jr. and Brenda Schmidt; and beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Victor loved and appreciated his family and friends deeply and he told us so every chance he got. He went out of his way to be at every family celebration and was the life of the party. He had a zest for life and was always looking for the next adventure. Vic was an outdoorsman and inherited a love for hunting and fishing from his Dad. Victor’s other interests included boating, skateboarding, biking, camping, and going to festivals and concerts with his friends. He loved to travel and especially loved extended family vacations in Cape Cod. Vic was laser focused on living in the present moment and did not worry about saving for the future. He would always say, I can just make more money.

In his short life, he experienced the profound loss of his best friend and cousin Benjamin Lawrence and too many other close friends. Being the deeply sensitive and fiercely loyal friend that he was, his way of honoring their memories was to carry them with him every day. It was a heavy burden that he willingly carried and could not set down.

He fought a courageous battle with substance abuse. Most recently in April, 2022 Victor embarked on an 8-month rehab program at Turnbridge in New Haven, CT. He was deeply appreciative of this opportunity made possible by his parents and Grandma Jane and Pops. He felt the support of the entire family and worked at his recovery with every ounce of his being. While at Turnbridge, he trained for and successfully completed the Move To Heal Triathlon swimming a ½ mile, biking 10 miles and running a 5K. He graduated from Turnbridge in January, 2023 and returned to his home in Palmyra.

Victor graduated from Palmyra-Macedon Central school with a Regents diploma. During his high school career, he played Lacrosse, was a member of the golf team and participated in Ski Club. Victor was very intelligent, mechanically inclined and had a solid work ethic. His positive, upbeat, high energy style was contagious and had the effect of encouraging teamwork and comradery on the job site. Upon returning home, he was employed by a construction company based in Ohio, which afforded him the opportunity to travel up and down the East Coast. We later learned that on the day of his death, Victor was on his way to Ohio to regain employment and make a fresh start. Last Fall, Victor accepted a position at Zurich Masonry. He was trying to lean in to a stable lifestyle and it seemed to be an excellent fit for Victor. He loved learning the trade and working outside with the Zurich’s who treated him like family. Vic was also proud of his previous employment at Krenzer Marine in Sodus Point. It was a great source of family pride when the Habecker’s recognized Vic as the Krenzer Marine Employee of the Year in December 2018.

To say Victor will be missed is a big understatement. We are grateful for both the good times and the hardships because Victor inspired us all to be better, to do better. Somehow “rest in peace” doesn’t seem to quite fit. Vic was not afraid to die and honestly felt it was the next big adventure. So instead we send our love and wish Victor John happy trails, until we meet again…

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Move To Heal

Move to Heal seeks to make recovery possible by providing free gym memberships, free individual therapy, and free nutritional programs. MTH partners with gyms to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment with fitness classes (and coaching), followed by non-denominational group support and recovery meetings.