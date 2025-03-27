What are you looking for?

Hill, Jr., Victor 

March 27, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MACEDON, NY: Victor (Vic) Hill Jr., 82, passed away March 23, 2025 after beating the odds and living a full 9 months after a terminal esophageal cancer diagnosis. He was born on April 30, 1942 in Clifton Springs, NY. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Maxwell) Hill, whom he had recently celebrated 63 years of marriage with on St. Patrick’s Day. He also leaves behind a sister, Elaine Bonafede (Sam) and his children, Laurie Lawrence (Jeff Carlson), Victor Hill, III (Susan), Mark Hill (Kimberly), and Jenifer Smyth (Patrick) and ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.  Vic was predeceased by his beloved grandsons, Benjamin Lawrence and Victor Hill, IV.

Vic graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School and was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and tennis. He started his working career at Harv’s/Texaco which he fondly referred to as Harv’s College of Car Cleaning Knowledge. From 1963 – 1994 Vic had a successful career at Columbia Banking climbing the ranks to Regional Vice President. He went on to join Seibold Security where he retired at age 65 in 2007. Vic was a key player in a fund-raising drive to build the Palmyra Community Center at its current location on Stafford Street in Palmyra.

Vic was a quite a character and had a wide circle of family and friends who will miss him dearly. He earned some nicknames over the years… BudMan, Quick Vic and Pops, but was even better known for all the nicknames he gave out which have had a way of sticking – Henry, Hector, Road Toad, Clyde, Roxanne, Rocky, #4, Jet, Trigger, Uncle Berford and Doc to name a few!  Throughout his lifetime, he and Jane created the traditions that kept family and friends close – holiday parties especially their infamous Christmas Eve parties, family vacations to Myrtle Beach and Cape Cod, Texas Hold’em tournaments, Euchre parties and summer parties at their Lake House. So many wonderful memories we all share that are the hallmark of a life well-lived.

Vic will be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and all-around, know-how for living life to its fullest.  He was a compassionate man who taught us how to treasure family, work hard, contribute to society and, in the end, how to live out one’s life with courage, dignity and grace.  Rest in peace, until we meet again.

Calling Hours will be held from 2PM - 4PM on Tuesday (April 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502.  

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vic may be directed to the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522. 

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Vic’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

