Hill, Lawrence F.

ONTARIO: On Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his daughter Vicky Trimble and grandson Michael Hill. Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Malora; son Kevin Hill and son-in-law Harris Trimble; granddaughter, Tammy (Thom) McGahan; grandsons, Matthew Trimble, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren Cullen, Cade, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brianna and Ranger; brother, Gerry Hill; extended family and friends.

Lawrence retired from Kodak and worked for twenty years with the Town of Walworth Highway. He was involved in the West Walworth and Lincoln Little League and was a past chairman and spent many years volunteering his time. He played fastpitch softball with Kodak and various tournament teams.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2PM at the Walworth Cemetery on Sherburne Road, Walworth, NY 14568. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.