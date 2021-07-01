Hill, Lawrence F.

ONTARIO: On Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his daughter Vicky Trimble and grandson Michael Hill. Survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Malora; son Kevin Hill and son-in-law Harris Trimble; granddaughter, Tammy (Thom) McGahan; grandsons, Matthew Trimble, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren Cullen, Cade, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brianna and Ranger; brother, Gerry Hill; extended family and friends.
Lawrence retired from Kodak and worked for twenty years with the Town of Walworth Highway. He was involved in the West Walworth and Lincoln Little League and was a past chairman and spent many years volunteering his time. He played fastpitch softball with Kodak and various tournament teams.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 4-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2PM at the Walworth Cemetery on Sherburne Road, Walworth, NY 14568. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
MACEDON: Shirley passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2021 at age 82. She was born in Clayton, NY to Harold and Elsie Brown. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Donna Dense. Shirley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ralph Dense; sons, Brian Dense (Lisa Kisil-Dense) and Kevin “Sonny” Dense; grandchildren, Alexandra Dense […]
PORT BYRON: Brian E. Hoisington, 49, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday June 26, 2021. Born in Auburn on September 22, 1971, Brian was the son of Chester Jr. and the late Elizabeth Smith Hoisington. He previously owned and operated Hoisington Small Engine Repair in Port Byron. Brian was a jack of all trades and enjoyed […]