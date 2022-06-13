Powered by Dark Sky
June 14th 2022, Tuesday
Hill, Lewis

by WayneTimes.com
June 13, 2022

PHELPS/NEWARK: Lewis “Lewie” Boyd Hill. 77, died Tuesday (May 24, 2022) Harrisburg, North Carolina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Monday (June 27th)  at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark, New York. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

He was born in Newark on April 21, 1945, the son of the late William and Adelline (Boyce) Hill.  Lewie loved his family and being with  his grandkids.  He moved to North Carolina to be closer to them in 2007.  He loved sports, watching the NY Yankees, football and even became a NASCAR fan.  He retired from Eastman Kodak in 2005.

Lewie is survived by his daughter Jody (Eric) Weidemann of Gold Hill, NC; step son Jason (Maria) Trowbridge of Clemons, NC and two step-daughters, Pollyanna (Edward) Williams of Yuba City, CA and Penelope (Robert) Spry of Newark, NY; seven grandchildren, Amy, Anthony and Austin Weidemann, Mia Trowbridge, Mitchell Williams, Emily and Rebecca Spry.

www.murphy@sonsfuneralhome

