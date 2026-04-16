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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hill, Malora Jean (Molly)

April 16, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Malora Jean Hill, (Molly) passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 94, just 9 days short of her 95th birthday.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Lawrence (Larry) Hill; daughter, Vicky Trimble; and grandson, Michael Hill.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Hill; son-in-law, Harris Trimble; grandchildren, Tammy McGahan, Matthew Trimble and wife Vicky, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren, Cullen and Cade
McGahan, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brielle, Ranger, Ford and Shiloh Hill; extended family of numerous nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 4-7 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1 PM at the Walworth Cemetery on Sherburne Road, Walworth, NY 14568.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Malora's guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.