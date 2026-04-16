Hill, Malora Jean (Molly)

Malora Jean Hill, (Molly) passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 94, just 9 days short of her 95th birthday.



She is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Lawrence (Larry) Hill; daughter, Vicky Trimble; and grandson, Michael Hill.



She is survived by her son, Kevin Hill; son-in-law, Harris Trimble; grandchildren, Tammy McGahan, Matthew Trimble and wife Vicky, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren, Cullen and Cade

McGahan, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brielle, Ranger, Ford and Shiloh Hill; extended family of numerous nieces, nephews, and her many friends.



Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 4-7 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 1 PM at the Walworth Cemetery on Sherburne Road, Walworth, NY 14568.



To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Malora's guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.