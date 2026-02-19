Hill, Malora Jean

February 15, 1931 – February 4, 2026

ONTARIO: Malora Jean Hill, (Molly) passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 94, just 9 days short of her 95th birthday.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Lawrence (Larry) Hill; daughter, Vicky Trimble; and grandson, Michael Hill.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Hill; son-in-law, Harris Trimble; grandchildren, Tammy McGahan, Matthew Trimble and wife Vicky, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren, Cullen and Cade McGahan, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brielle, Ranger, Ford and Shiloh Hill; extended family of numerous nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

A memorial and graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced this spring.

Any questions can be emailed to KevinHill@bhhscal.com or call Kevin at 949-677-6500.

