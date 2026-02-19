What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hill, Malora Jean

February 19, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

February 15, 1931 – February 4, 2026

ONTARIO: Malora Jean Hill, (Molly) passed on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the age of 94, just 9 days short of her 95th birthday.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Lawrence (Larry) Hill; daughter, Vicky Trimble; and grandson, Michael Hill.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Hill; son-in-law, Harris Trimble; grandchildren, Tammy McGahan, Matthew Trimble and wife Vicky, Mitchell, Kollin and Konnor Hill; great grandchildren, Cullen and Cade McGahan, Jax, Beau, Jace, Brielle, Ranger, Ford and Shiloh Hill; extended family of numerous nieces, nephews, and her many friends.

A memorial and graveside service will be held at a later date to be announced this spring.

Any questions can be emailed to KevinHill@bhhscal.com or call Kevin at 949-677-6500.

To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Malora’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Born on Third

February 7, 2026
1 2 3 270
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.