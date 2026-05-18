Hill, Marvin Dean

January 21, 1950 — April 13, 2026

Ontario: Marvin Dean Hill, 76, of Ontario, NY passed away after a short illness on 04/13/2026 in Bradenton, Florida. Marvin is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kless; 2 stepsons, Andrew (Megan) Kless and Philip (Courtney) Kless; grandchildren, Nora and Scott; Sylvia’s step-daughter Rebecca Marsh (John) and grandchildren Chloe and Max Marsh; brothers, Leon (Valentina) and Daniel (Donna); sister, Judy (Gregg) Cavagnaro; and many nieces and nephews.



Marv was born in Rochester, NY on 01/21/50 and raised on the family farm on Stony Point Road in Spencerport. Marvin’s family moved to Clyde in 1964 where he graduated from high school in 1967. Marvin lived in Webster, Ballston Spa, and Pultneyville before settling in Ontario.



Marvin graduated from Alfred StateCollege and the University of Georgia and worked at the University of Rochester before continuing his long career as an administrator with the NYS Department of Health, receiving many commendations for his work. Marv was an avid sailor for over 40 years with the Pultneyville Yacht Club and the Mariner’s Club and enjoyed many years of friendly competition in golf and tennis leagues in both NY and in the Perico Bay Club in Bradenton, Florida.



He grew up enjoying hunting and spending time in nature. His love of singing and beautiful voice were evident in the recent solo he performed with the Perico Chorale of ‘Bring Him Home’.



Marvin was a loving, kind, strong, and gentle man who lived his faith and who will be greatly missed by his family and many friends which he made wherever he went.



A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM at the North Ontario Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY 14519. In lieu of fowers memorials may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.



To leave the family an online condolence or memory, please visit Marvin’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.