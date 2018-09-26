Hill, Skyler Marie

WILLIAMSON: With broken hearts, we are saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our “Ray of Sunshine” on September 22, 2018 at age 12. Predeceased by great grandparents: Santo and Theresa DeSain; Richard and Betty Perrin, Johnny Hill and Marie Marconi; grandfather: John Marconi. Skyler was a sixth grade student at Williamson Middle School and participated in the Special Olympics. Skyler has been with us for 12 loving, incredible, memorable years. She experienced many struggles since birth from being in a wheelchair, to multiple surgeries through her short life with all of us. Despite all the obstacles life dealt her, she never wanted to be treated differently. In Skyler’s mind…she wasn’t different, and in ours…she was more than perfect. Smiling was Skyler’s favorite. Her smile was extremely contagious. If you were having a bad day, she was definitely the one that could turn it around and make it positive. Survived by her loving parents: Rodney Hill and Wendy Marconi; siblings: Xavier, Onika, and Luciano Hill; grandparents: Deborah Wurtz, Rodney and Terry Hill; great grandparents: Kathy Hill and Frank and Emma Shirtz; aunts/uncles: Todd (Felicia) Marconi, Bobby and Mandy Wurtz, TaNisha (Brad) Barrigar, John E. Hill and Jordan Hill; cousins: Dylan, Alexis, Myles, Layla, Brandon, and Justin; best friends and caregivers: Robin Fedison and BillieJo Timmerman; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Friday) September 28, 2018 from 4pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Skyler’s family welcomes everyone to attend a graveside service being held on (Saturday) September 29, 2018 at 10:30am at Sunnyside Cemetery, Route 21 in Williamson. A Celebration of Life will follow burial at B. Forman Park, Pultneyville, NY. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com