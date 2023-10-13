Hillegeer, Marjorie L.

ONTARIO: Entered into rest peacefully on October 13, 2023 at age 89.

Predeceased by her husband: Norman Hillegeer; parents: Jacob and Blanche Hillegeer; brothers: Kenneth and Darrell Miller.

Survived by her devoted children: Randall (Joanna) and Terry (Joanne) Hillegeer and Lori (Pete) Stead; grandchildren: Jacob (Lizette) Hillegeer and Olivia (Sean) Prinsen; great grandson: Jameson; brother: Paul (Linda) Miller; sisters in law: Marilyn Miller and Sue Brophy; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) October 18, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm followed by her funeral service at 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Burial will be held on (Thursday) October 19, 2023 at 10am in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu flowers, donations can be made to the Ontario Fire Company or to Pines of Peace.

