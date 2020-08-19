Hilton, Lillian A. Helfer

MACEDON/WALWORTH/NORTH CHILI: Passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 99. Lil had lived a great deal of her life in Rochester before marrying Harlan and moving to the Walworth/Macedon area. After Harlan’s passing, Lil had moved to Rochester to live with relatives. More recently, with failing eyesight, Lillian had resided at Wedgewood Commons in North Chili. Predeceased by husbands George Helfer and Harlan Hilton; son Bruce Helfer; sister Dorothy Glidden; and Harlan’s daughters Esther Rogalski and Nancy Hilton. Lillian is survived by daughters Sharon (Roger) Betts and Karen Shamp; sons Bob (Jann) Helfer, Gary (Suzie) Helfer, Ken (Maura) Helfer; sisters Helen Kohler, Joan (Bob) Singer, Brother Dick Winn; Harlan’s daughter Barbara (Richard) Stalker, and his son Harlan (Robin) Hilton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family members. Service and interment held privately.