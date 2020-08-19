Powered by Dark Sky
August 19th 2020, Wednesday
×
Hilton, Lillian A. Helfer

by WayneTimes.com
August 19, 2020

MACEDON/WALWORTH/NORTH CHILI: Passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 99. Lil had lived a great deal of her life in Rochester before marrying Harlan and moving to the Walworth/Macedon area. After Harlan’s passing, Lil had moved to Rochester to live with relatives. More recently, with failing eyesight, Lillian had resided at Wedgewood Commons in North Chili. Predeceased by husbands George Helfer and Harlan Hilton; son Bruce Helfer; sister Dorothy Glidden; and Harlan’s daughters Esther Rogalski and Nancy Hilton. Lillian is survived by daughters Sharon (Roger) Betts and Karen Shamp; sons Bob (Jann) Helfer, Gary (Suzie) Helfer, Ken (Maura) Helfer; sisters Helen Kohler, Joan (Bob) Singer, Brother Dick Winn; Harlan’s daughter Barbara (Richard) Stalker, and his son Harlan (Robin) Hilton; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and extended family members.  Service and interment held privately.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Swart, Kenneth R.

LYONS: Kenneth R. Swart, age 61, of Water Street, died Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020. Friends may call Monday Aug. 24, 11-1 PM, at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, where services will be at 1PM. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Masks are required, and distancing is to be observed. Ken was […]

Read More
