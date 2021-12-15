Himes, Richard “Dick”

OSCEOLA, NY: Passed away on December 12, 2021 at the age of 91 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Dick served in the Unites States Coast Guard from 1948 until 1951. He owned Himes Repair Shop, Inc. in Sodus, NY until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Wolcott, NY Elks Lodge, the Frank B Verschoot American Legion Post in Sodus, NY. He was a past member of the Sodus Fire Department and the Sodus Rural Cemetery Board of Trustees. Dick maintained a family camp in Osceola, NY from 1972 until he moved there permanently after his retirement.

Dick is survived by his son, David, brother Gary (Elaine) Himes, sister Dolores Johnson, son-in-law, Kenneth (Anne) Ward, daughter-in-law, Debi Himes, 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Michele Ward, his parents Leon and Isabell Himes, brother, Gerald and brother-in-law, Daniel Johnson.

As per Dick’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Sodus Rural Cemetery Association Memorial Fund, Sodus Rural Cemetery Association, PO Box 4, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.