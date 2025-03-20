Hinchman, George Paul

TITUSVILLE,FL/LYONS NY: George Paul Hinchman, age 92, died on February 7, 2025. He was a resident of Titusville for the last 10 years and a resident of Lyons for 39 years. Born in Rochester, NY, George was the son of Robert and Helen Hinchman. He was a 1950 graduate of Gorham Central School, where he met the love of his life, Jane Pulver. At age 22, George married Jane in St. Theresa’s Church in Stanley, NY.

George served two years in the U.S. Army Reserve in the field artillery. He continued his military career in the U.S. Navy and in the U.S. Air Force, providing weather forecast support for aviation, ballistic missile, naval, and ground peacetime and combat operations. During this time, he earned a B.S. at the University of Nebraska and a M.A. at the University of Oklahoma. George honorably served 22 years in the Armed Forces, retiring as a Master Sergeant. He completed his civilian career at St. John Fisher College, in Rochester, NY, as the Director of Protective Services.

He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals and Green Bay Packers fan, a broken-hearted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, an avid reader, and lover of all music—ranging from the Scottish bagpipes, to Mozart, to Jimmy Buffet. Living in Titusville in his last years, George enjoyed his visits to the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral to view launch and recovery mission operations, and special events honoring past, current, and future space missions and astronauts. With a passion for travel, he loved journeying from coast-to-coast visiting family and friends. George never lost his love for meteorology and kept his eye on the sky. While a fan of weather radar and satellites for data, his favorite tools were the barometer, sling psychrometer, and anemometer. One look at the clouds and George could tell you what the weather was going to do. Whenever you talked to him, he knew your past, current, and future weather data. George was artistic and enjoyed drawing, photography, and other creative pursuits throughout his life.

He is survived by his three children, Mark (JT) Hinchman, Cynthia McMyne, and Ellen (Robert) Kostraba; six grandchildren, Sara (Dustin) Kirkendall, Benjamin (Mary) Hinchman, Ryan (Lori) McMyne, Rachel (Richard) DiPasquale, Jacob Kostraba, and Megan Kostraba; a great- grandson, Quinn Kirkendall; two great-granddaughters, Lena Kiesling and Olivia Kiesling; a sister, Carol (Robert) Aeckerle; and several nieces and nephews.

George was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jane; his brother, Robert Hinchman; sister-in-law, Joan Hinchman; son-in-law, Allan McMyne; and grandson, Daniel Hinchman.

Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery in Gorham, NY.

George’s family is grateful for the compassionate support from St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care in Titusville, FL.

He will always be loved and remembered by his family. It’s five o’clock somewhere!