Hinchman, Robert J. 

ONTARIO: Born to Robert B. and Helen “Tosch” Hinchman. Bob was a great father, husband, and friend to all. He loved music and reading. He played harmonica, guitar, and bagpipes. He was interested in French, Gaelic, and Spanish languages. He was active in 4H for horse shows and learned to shoe horses.
He worked at Singer, Xerox, and for many years at Wayne Central, as a cleaner, and in maintenance.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Jane Hinchman; brother-in-law Bobby Schum and grandson Ian Christopher Hinchman. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Joanne “Schum” Hinchman; children Robert G (Kimberly) Hinchman, James (Angie) Hinchman, Donald (Melody) Hinchman, Barbara Hinchman, David Hinchman, Helen Cutler; brother George Hinchman; sister Carl (Bob) Aeckerle; brother-in-law Ed (Sharon) Schum; sister-in-law Carolyn Schum; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; good friends Cyrus, Beth, and Joe.
Services will be held at a later date. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
SODUS: Age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 11, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester NY. Willie Jackson, Jr. was born on December 14,1930 in Camden, Alabama to the Willie Jackson Sr. and Fannie Jackson. He was the oldest of fourteen children. He moved to Eufaula, Alabama where he met […]