Hirliman, James A.

MACEDON: Age 72 died unexpectedly January 16, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He was born July 20, 1947 in Olean, a son of the late James E. and Anna R. Hirliman. Jim was an avid sports fan and loved watching hockey, the Rochester Americans and Sabres were his favorite, football, especially the Buffalo Bills and NASCAR. He was a member of the Canandaigua Sportsman club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. But most of all Jim loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Rose; brothers Dick and Bob He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lauri; his children Sherry (Randy) Storms, Paul Hirliman, Paula (Joe) Fuller; his loving grandchildren Dara, Julia and Rhett; brother John Hirliman; sister Lynn Hirliman as well as an aunt, uncle and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Murphy Funeral Home, 1040 State Rte. 31, Macedon on Saturday January 25th 1:00pm-3:00pm where his Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Heart Association. To share a special memory of Jim please visit www.murphyfuneralservces.com.