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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Hirsch, Adam J.

April 14, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

July 2, 1966-April 12, 2026

MACEDON: Adam J. Hirsch died on April 12, 2026 at the age of 59 after a battle with Cancer. Adam wa a die hard Raiders fan. He was self employed as a lawn maintenance and snow plow service person to many in Western Wayne. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 16 for 407 pm at the Harloff Funeral Home, 808 Washington Street, East Rochester, NY. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 17 at St. Jerome's Church, 207 Garfield Street, East Rochester, NY at 12:00 noon.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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